Getting started with GitHub Pages

About GitHub Pages→
You can use GitHub Pages to host a website about yourself, your organization, or your project directly from a GitHub repository.
Creating a GitHub Pages site→
You can create a GitHub Pages site in a new or existing repository.
Adding a theme to your GitHub Pages site with the theme chooser→
You can add a theme to your GitHub Pages site to customize your site’s look and feel.
Configuring a publishing source for your GitHub Pages site→
If you use the default publishing source for your GitHub Pages site, your site will publish automatically. You can also choose to publish your site from a different branch or folder.
Creating a custom 404 page for your GitHub Pages site→
You can display a custom 404 error page when people try to access nonexistent pages on your site.
Securing your GitHub Pages site with HTTPS→
HTTPS adds a layer of encryption that prevents others from snooping on or tampering with traffic to your site. You can enforce HTTPS for your GitHub Pages site to transparently redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS.
Using submodules with GitHub Pages→
You can use submodules with GitHub Pages to include other projects in your site's code.
Unpublishing a GitHub Pages site→
You can unpublish your GitHub Pages site so that the site is no longer available to the public.